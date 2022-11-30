Physician Kelly Krei was here to talk about how Genesis Sports Medicine can help any athletic keep up with their typical wear and tear lifestyle.
For more information visit qcfitfest.com
Posted:
Updated:
Physician Kelly Krei was here to talk about how Genesis Sports Medicine can help any athletic keep up with their typical wear and tear lifestyle.
For more information visit qcfitfest.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]