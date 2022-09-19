Getting “Decorated” for Fall
We’ve decorated parts of our set with some fun things from a company called Decorated. They offer boxes for every season.
You can find out more at decorated.com
Posted:
Updated:
Getting “Decorated” for Fall
We’ve decorated parts of our set with some fun things from a company called Decorated. They offer boxes for every season.
You can find out more at decorated.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]