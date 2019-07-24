Live Now
WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday

Getting Heroes Home

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Our military servicemembers make an incredible sacrifice for our country—one such sacrifice is that they miss out on life events—from the birth of their child, to holidays, and even funerals. Even if they are granted leave, travel accommodations and arrangements can be very expensive. A local non-profit has is dedicated to helping men and women in uniform get home for their meaningful events. Brandon Nichols with Getting Heroes Home is in the studio today to tell us more.

To learn more about Getting Heroes Home, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local