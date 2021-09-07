We are coming up on the 20th anniversary of 9-11 and one local group is honoring combat veterans with a special fundraising event this Saturday. Here to tell us all about the event is Johnathan Lanxon, Commander with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Iowa Chapter 39-4.
For more information about Saturday’s event visit Facebook.com/cvma394
Giving Back: How the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association helps local veterans
