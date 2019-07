With the average woman using nearly 12 different skin-care products daily, and the fact that skin absorbs so much of the products we use—it’s important to keep an eye on what exactly is in the products we’re using. Tianna Herrick, owner of Midnight Perfumery, is in the studio to talk about how she created products using natural ingredients and her grand opening celebration!

