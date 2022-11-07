Owner Bob Kelly and Communications Director Monta Ponsetto were with us to highlight the grand reopening of Comedy Sportz.
For more information visit comedysportzqc.com
Posted:
Updated:
Owner Bob Kelly and Communications Director Monta Ponsetto were with us to highlight the grand reopening of Comedy Sportz.
For more information visit comedysportzqc.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]