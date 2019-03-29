Grateful Graze | Farmers’ Market Friday

Knowing where your meat comes from is vital to you and your family’s health. Grateful Graze makes sure that the meat you buy is the highest quality, while also promoting animal welfare and the environment. Free of antibiotics and added hormones, Grateful Graze is making sure that you are getting the best beef and lamb (and soon chicken)! Alyssa Bradley from Grateful Graze is here as part of our Farmer’s Market Friday series.

For more information, please visit the Grateful Graze website or Facebook page 

