It’s Wellness Wednesday! Halloween is an exciting time, especially for kids. But all that trick-or-treating can trick us into thinking those treats don’t really count when it’s a holiday. Well, consuming loads of sugar… holiday or not… still can wreak havoc on health. So how can we help our kids fully enjoy Halloween without over-doing the sweets? One option the Switch Witch! Joining us in the studio is The Only Just Joni with Homegrown Health Radio!
Halloween Candy | Wellness Wednesday
