We were joined by Orchestra Assistant Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia to talk about how the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues to bring the magic of Harry Potter to life this weekend.
For more information visit qcso.org
Posted:
Updated:
We were joined by Orchestra Assistant Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia to talk about how the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues to bring the magic of Harry Potter to life this weekend.
For more information visit qcso.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]