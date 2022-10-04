Co-Founder Missy Heinrichs sat down with us to talk about how you can support local adults who have survived injuries and have fun while doing it.
For more information visit empowerhouseqca.org
Posted:
Updated:
Co-Founder Missy Heinrichs sat down with us to talk about how you can support local adults who have survived injuries and have fun while doing it.
For more information visit empowerhouseqca.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]