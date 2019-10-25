Health & Wellness | Iron Horse Fitness Club

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Whether you’re just starting a fitness plan, or exercising is already part of your routine, it can be helpful to have a gym membership that offers equipment and training services to help you reach your goals. With SO many options for fitness centers out there, it’s important to find a facility that meets your specific needs. Today we’re taking a look at one local option. Joining us in the studio are Mark & Shelley Dann with Iron Horse Fitness Club!

To learn more about Iron Horse Fitness Club, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local