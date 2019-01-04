Heartland "Criations" explains how alpacas are green from field to fashion.
Going into her 19th since starting Heartland “Criations” Alpacas LLC Kathy explains many of the advantages of the products she sells!
You can find Heartland “ Criations ” Alpacas LLC, at hcalpacas.com, schedule a farm visit to meet the alpacas and see the farm store, or visit Freight House Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings all year!
