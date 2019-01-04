Living Local

Heartland "Criations" explains how alpacas are green from field to fashion.

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 04:56 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 04:58 PM CST

Going into her 19th since starting Heartland “Criations” Alpacas LLC Kathy explains many of the advantages of the products she sells!

You can find Heartland “ Criations ” Alpacas LLC, at hcalpacas.com, schedule a farm visit to meet the alpacas and see the farm store, or visit Freight House Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings all year!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected