One of the many business sectors profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is the travel industry as people worry about the relative safety of various modes of travel as well as potential destinations. On the other side, there are some great travel deals to be had right now. So how do you balance the risk/reward of travel and where do you turn for objective information. We are turning to Lynne Voelliger, the owner of high-profile travel.
High Profile Travel | Traveling During A Pandemic
Posted: / Updated: