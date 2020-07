Well it’s another Farmers’ Market Friday so let’s play a little game. Hint #1: you can spread it on toast, stir it into oatmeal, mix it into cakes or brush it on chicken or pork. Hint #2: Its origins can be traced all the way back to Europe in the middle ages and still today, it is as versatile as it is delicious. We’re talking about apple butter and today we’re going to tell you how to get it…home-made and local.