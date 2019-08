Party for a Purpose is a long-standing annual fundraising gala hosted by the YWCA Quad Cities. The social occasion with special entertainment is a great opportunity to give back to an organization that is working to eliminate racism, empower women, help families and strengthen communities. This year’s theme is Hot Havana Nights and is sure to be incredible—in the studio to tell us more is Julie Larson with the YWCA.

To learn more about Hot Havana Nights, click here!