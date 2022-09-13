A local Eldridge family is waging a battle against Childhood Cancer with their son Hudson and his mom Jessica McKearney was here to talk about how you can join the fight against the disease.
for more information visit hudsonstrongfoundation.org
Posted:
Updated:
A local Eldridge family is waging a battle against Childhood Cancer with their son Hudson and his mom Jessica McKearney was here to talk about how you can join the fight against the disease.
for more information visit hudsonstrongfoundation.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]