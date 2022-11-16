The holiday season is upon us and with the rush of family gatherings, it’s easy to overindulge in our favorite foods. today, with the help of Hy-Vee we’ll learn how we can empower ourselves and feel good about our food choices by being mindful of what we’re eating. Visit Hy-Vee.com
