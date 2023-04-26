You may have heard that April showers bring May flowers, but dietitians love this season for the fresh produce available after long winter months! We are lucky to have so many great produce options available year-round, but shopping produce available during its peak season means you can find the freshest and best-tasting items all while helping you to save on your grocery bill. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD is here to share her top picks for spring produce along with how to pick, store and prepare them at home!