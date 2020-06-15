In Our Community | Big Brothers Big Sisters

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. While many events and activities have been cancelled this summer in the Quad Cities because of the coronavirus, our friends at Big Brothers Big Sisters want everyone to know that its biggest event of the year is still on! Over The Edge for Kids’ Sake is an exciting urban adventure that raises support for one-to-one mentoring in our community. Kayla Kiesey with Big Brothers Big Sisters explains the event details, and how they’re implementing new measures this year in light of COVID-19.

