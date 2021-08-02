In Our Community | Bix Jazz Festival

The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society was created in 1971 to celebrate the musical accomplishments of the local jazz legend. The group aims to preserve the art of traditional jazz music through educational programs and annual events. After a tough year for all in the performing arts, their Bix Jazz Festival is gearing up for a major milestone as they celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Steve Trainor, Kellen and Logan Myers with the Bix Jazz Festival joined us in studio alongside local performers from the event. To learn more, visit https://www.bixsociety.org/.