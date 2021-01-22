In Our Community | Cycling Kids to Camp

Last February, Christian Butler joined us on the show. He came to America from England in the summer of 1995 to work as a camp counselor in the Quad Cities and never left. In March 2020, Christian set out on a 3200-mile cross-country bicycle trip to raise money to send underprivileged children to summer camp. While an injury and challenges caused by COVID-19 did cut his trip short last year, he hasn’t given up on his goal of cycling kids to camp.

