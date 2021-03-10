For more than 30 years, Davenport’s Challenger League has been providing an opportunity for children and young adults with mental, physical and developmental challenges to experience the joys of America’s favorite pastime. On September 5, 2019, the league took a huge step forward with the grand opening of miracle field in davenport, a baseball field specifically designed field to safely allow these special athletes the same opportunities as every other child.
