In Our Community | Davenport’s Challenger League

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

For more than 30 years, Davenport’s Challenger League has been providing an opportunity for children and young adults with mental, physical and developmental challenges to experience the joys of America’s favorite pastime.  On September 5, 2019, the league took a huge step forward with the grand opening of miracle field in davenport, a baseball field specifically designed field to safely allow these special athletes the same opportunities as every other child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local