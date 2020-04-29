1  of  4
In Our Community | Dress For Success

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. A local non-profit is getting innovative as it adapts to the challenges of COVID-19. Dress For Success Quad Cities works to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are particularly high for women who turn to Dress for Success for help. We spoke with Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director of Dress for Success Quad Cities to explain how they’re mobilizing quickly to help ensure economic stability to women in the coming months.

To learn more about Dress For Success Quad Cities, click here. 

