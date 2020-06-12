In Our Community | Feel Good Friday

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, John Deere and UnityPoint Health are teaming up to provide one thousand COVID-19 care packages to families disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Second, all throughout the summer, staff at the Rock Island-Milan School District will be handing out meals for families in need. Finally, River Action’s “Ride and Seek” has kicked off. The month long scavenger hunt replaces the normal Ride The River event.