While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, local business, Dave’s Coffee Cake is working to relieve hunger in our area. Next, Hilltop Campus Village is looking to add some color to the Hilltop area in Davenport. Finally, a Colona teen decided to use free time he’s had during the pandemic to make a difference in his community.
In Our Community | Feel Good Friday
Posted: / Updated: