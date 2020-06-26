While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, Bettendorf firefighters leaped into action and rescued five ducklings. Next, local organization, Teens for Tomorrow, is inspiring teens to help people around the community. Finally, Davenport Police and city leaders want people to get to know their neighbors.
In Our Community | Feel Good Friday
