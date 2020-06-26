In Our Community | Feel Good Friday

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. We all know that staying hydrated is important for our health, but it can be more challenging in the summer time as we’re outside in the sun more, getting more activity, and losing more fluid through sweat. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss offers some easy tips for staying hydrated in the warmer months, and how to make a splash with your next snack!