In Our Community | Feel Good Friday

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is inviting kids to get outside and get creative by showing them how to make sidewalk chalk and then using it to “Chalk Your Walk.” Next, a Moline High School graduate is giving back to the community with the help of his favorite restaurant. And finally, Living Local is re-launching to air this coming Monday, July 6!