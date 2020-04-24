In Our Community | Feel Good Friday

1  of  2
While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. We are featuring three stories from around the community: a group of runners have found a way to help first responders by creating the Quad Cities Virtual Covid-19k Race “Spread Love Not Germs.”, a Girl Scout leader in Kewanee, Cambridge and Galva is staying connected with her scouts during social distancing, & finally owners of Elite Ink Printing in Davenport are thinking outside of the box to keep their press running, and to give back.

