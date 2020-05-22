While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. From day one, Living Local has broadcasted the incredibly talented musicians of the Quad Cities and celebrated how their creative craft enhances our community. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has slashed most, if not all, job opportunities for artists who depend on income from live performances. Thankfully, the Galva Arts Council, a local non-profit, launched an effort to aid QC musicians during this critical time. Our friend John Taylor explains the Play It Forward campaign.
In Our Community | Feel Good Friday
Posted: / Updated: