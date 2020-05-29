In Our Community | Feel Good Friday

Breaking News
While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, Fulton High honored its seniors by painting their names on the school’s football field.  Next, a local non-profit is on a mission to help marriages during quarantine. Dare to be Different in Bettendorf is using its virtual counseling to help couples navigate troubles during the pandemic. Finally, kids in Bettendorf are trying to make a difference with a classic childhood pastime.

