While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, a local coffee shop and a CrossFit gym are giving back to first-responders during this time of unrest. Next, Quad City healthcare workers got a flyover salute. Finally, QC Custom Tees hit another phase in its goal to help local businesses during the crisis.
In Our Community | Feel Good Friday
Posted: / Updated: