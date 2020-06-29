In Our Community | Firecracker Run

Breaking News
Davenport’s ‘Star Spangled Extravaganza’ postponed
While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. We’ve been so encouraged by the resiliency and creativity of our community as it adapts to changes caused by COVID-19. Like the folks behind the annual Firecracker Run. Since 1984, this patriotic event has always been held on the 4th of July as a festive way to benefit community projects. While the event is going to look a bit different this year, race director Joe Moreno explains how they’re adjusting & moving forward.

