This time of year, the Freight House Farmer’s Market is normally welcoming thousands of shoppers a day to a bustling hub of local vendors and activities. Due to COVID-19, the market experience is looking a bit different right now, but it’s not losing its enthusiastic spirit of community. Our friend Lorrie Beaman with the Freight House Farmer’s Market explains how they’re quickly pivoting to ensure a safe environment so we can continue enjoying local and supporting local through these challenging times.
In Our Community |Freight House Farmer’s Market
