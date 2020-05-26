1  of  3
Breaking News
Vehicle crash in downtown Moline Iowa governor: Casinos, stadiums, speedways, amusement parks, pool halls, bowling alleys, music venues and more can reopen Monday Body found in Atkinson landfill has been identified
1  of  4
Live Updates
KLJB FOX 18 transmitter to remain shutdown today until afternoon Watch Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s news conference COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

In Our Community |Freight House Farmer’s Market

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

This time of year, the Freight House Farmer’s Market is normally welcoming thousands of shoppers a day to a bustling hub of local vendors and activities. Due to COVID-19, the market experience is looking a bit different right now, but it’s not losing its enthusiastic spirit of community. Our friend Lorrie Beaman with the Freight House Farmer’s Market explains how they’re quickly pivoting to ensure a safe environment so we can continue enjoying local and supporting local through these challenging times. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local

Don't Miss