Many of us have heard of Habitat for Humanity. The global nonprofit housing organization works in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Today we’re getting an update on the local efforts underway to build strength, stability and self-reliance.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity here in the Quad Cities, click the link here!