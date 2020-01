With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season being wrapped up, many of us are relaxing into our normal routines. However, for some people in our community, figuring out where they’re going to sleep and how they’re going to eat continues to be a daily struggle. Christian Care and Humility Homes & Services are teaming up to host the annual Have a Heart for the Homeless luncheon to help those in need of support.

