In Our Community | #IowansUnite

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. Even while social distancing, a hashtag movement is bringing Iowans together like never before. #IowansUnite was launched in early April to share the inspiring and encouraging stories happening during this pandemic. Examples include kids coloring cards for senior centers… a Cedar Rapids area photographer offering front porch family photo sessions to local healthcare workers… and several distilleries, including Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, producing hand sanitizer to meet the growing demand.  

