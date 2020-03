Founded in 1924, Junior League of the Quad Cities is a group of women working to better our community by promoting volunteerism, developing potential and improving our area. The Junior League hosts a variety of creative events throughout the year to support its mission and make an impact.

The Junior League of The Quad Cities also would like to give a special thanks to the Quad City Bank & Trust for their continued support.

To learn more about Junior League of the Quad Cities, click here.