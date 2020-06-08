While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt had a big impact on local bars and restaurants. For craft breweries, an industry that was steadily growing before the outbreak, it’s been a struggle to endure these trying times. But thanks to folks who’ve continued drinking local, QC breweries are finding ways to survive. Our friend Brandon Mavis with Craft Quad Cities explains how our favorite brewpubs and taprooms are moving forward on both sides of the river.
In Our Community | Local Breweries Adapting & Enduring
Posted: / Updated: