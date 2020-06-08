In Our Community | Local Breweries Adapting & Enduring

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of our favorite summertime events to be cancelled or re-scheduled. It’s also halted or curbed our normal routines and social activities. But of all the things this crisis has slowed down, the need to support local breast cancer patients and survivors isn’t one of them. The folks at Komen Greater Iowa are spreading the message that breast cancer doesn’t stop, and neither should we.