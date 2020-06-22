1  of  2
Breaking News
Kwik Shop location closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Police investigate Dollar General robbery
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

In Our Community | Midwest Writing Center

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Since July of 2006, the David R. Collins Writers Conference held in June each year has offered a space for writers to develop their craft while learning and growing in a supportive environment. This year, the conference is going to look a little different due to COVID-19. Sarah Elgatian with the Midwest Writing Center explains their decision to hold the event entirely in a virtual space.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local

Don't Miss