While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. Since July of 2006, the David R. Collins Writers Conference held in June each year has offered a space for writers to develop their craft while learning and growing in a supportive environment. This year, the conference is going to look a little different due to COVID-19. Sarah Elgatian with the Midwest Writing Center explains their decision to hold the event entirely in a virtual space.
In Our Community | Midwest Writing Center
Posted: / Updated: