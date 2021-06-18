Last week, Illinois opened up fully after a year of restrictions and closures… two things that greatly impacted the local theatre industry. This weekend, the Mississippi Bend Players are gearing up for getting back on the stage at Augustana’s Brunner Theatre Center. Here today to talk about their upcoming production is Mike Schulz, who has a role in the production, and Jackie McCall, the artistic director of the Mississippi Bend Players.
In Our Community | Mississippi Bend Players
