In Our Community | Mobile Vet Service

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. For pet owners out there, it’s important to keep up on your furry friends’ health and wellness during quarantine. One option to help maintain social distancing is having the veterinarian come to you. The Quad Cities has a mobile veterinary clinic on wheels that offers personalized and professional pet care right to your door. Nancy Kime with Quad City Pet care explains how it works.