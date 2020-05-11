1  of  5
In Our Community | Protecting Mental Health in Quarantine

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. While social distancing plays an important role in preventing the coronavirus from spreading, coping with isolation isn’t easy. In addition to the uncertainty and stress of this global pandemic, quarantining can take a serious toll on our mental health. Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Alexandra Skinner Walsh, explains how the dynamic of this unprecedented outbreak can impact our emotional wellness, and what we can do about it.

