In Our Community | QC COVID Assistants

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are focusing on Davenport native, Mickey Sloat, and her spearheading effort to help people at high risk limit their exposure to COVID-19. Mickey, a John Hopkins University student studying biology, returned home to Davenport after her university closed for the semester due to the pandemic. That’s when she created the group QC COVID Assistants… a volunteer effort that enlists young, healthy individuals to run errands for those who feel uncomfortable going to the grocery store, picking up prescriptions, or other necessary public errands.

