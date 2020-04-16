In Our Community | QC Local Challenge

1  of  6
Check out this fun & creative initiative! The QC Local Challenge is a virtual bingo game filled with fun activities for you to safely support local businesses from a distance. “Choose a category and support that local business through the activity listed. When you get a bingo, you enter it to be put into the drawing for fabulous prizes. Pretty easy and pretty exciting,” said Whitney Smith with the Quad Cities Chamber.

Some examples of bingo activities include purchasing tickets to a future live performance, taking a virtual tour of a local museum, or ordering curbside pickup from local restaurants.

For a complete contest rules and to download your bingo card, visit quadcitieschamber.com/bingo

