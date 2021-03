In the United States, nearly 39 million people, amounting to 12% of the population, experience migraines. Up to 28% of teens and 10% of all school age children between the ages of 15-19 live with migraines and 37% of children find that their schoolwork suffers during a migraine. Since the onset of the pandemic, records numbers of Americans are working and learning from home, meaning more screen time and more headaches.