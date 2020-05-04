1  of  2
Breaking News
Pet food giveaway closes early after running out Iowa governor: Increase in testing ‘a significant accomplishment,’ but backlog remains
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 5 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

In Our Community | Staying Positive While Staying At Home

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, even the most optimistic people may be finding it challenging to stay positive… and that’s understandable. This pandemic is serious. It’s capable of causing drastic changes to our lives. But focusing too much on the negatives can be counterproductive to our well-being. Shifting our thoughts on the positive can help us maintain the energy and resolve needed to weather this storm. Local empowerment coach, Elias Patras, offers some practical tips for staying positive.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local

Don't Miss