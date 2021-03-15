In Our Community | USCellular’s The Future of Good

A local 13-year-old is being recognized for taking action to improve his community. David Simmons of Monmouth identified a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment around his county, are started developing a solution to help protect medical professionals during the pandemic. As part of its annual The Future of Good program, UScellular selected David out of hundreds of nominations across the country as someone who is creating positive change in their community. As a selected winner, he received $10,000 to further his cause.

