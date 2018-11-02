Living Local

Introduction of the Strike a Match mentoring program to the public

Sarah Stevens, Executive Director at Lead(h)er; Jasmine Bozeman,  CEO of the Degree Experience, author, speaker, Lead(h)er’s Mentee of the Year; and, Lena Holland, Lead(h)er Mentor and Senior Human Resources Professional at Royal Neighbors of America dropped by the studio to talk about the Strike a Match mentoring program.

Strike a Match mentoring program is a free of charge and open to any woman in the community. To learn more, visit their website.

