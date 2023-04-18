When you think of Iowa American Water, the first thing that may come to mind is the drinking water and wastewater services they provide, but they’re also dedicated to helping our community become a better place to live, work and play. Iowa American Water is a member of The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. These two organizations understand how to best meet the needs of the community. Joining us today is The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Janessa Calderon, and from Iowa American Water, Randy Moore.