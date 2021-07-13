Iowa State Fair Butter Cow | Chatting with the sculptor

Iowa is known for many things, including the significance of agriculture to the state’s economy. One unique way this is celebrated each year is through the Iowa State Fair, which takes place in Des Moines. The state fair would not be complete without the legendary Butter Cow, and today we are talking with the artist who has made it come to life since 2006.  Sarah Pratt, the lead sculptor for the Iowa State Fair, shared what goes into molding the iconic staple each year. To learn more about Pratt, visit https://www.iowastatefair.org/about/butter-cow. To learn more about the fair, visit https://www.iowastatefair.org/.

